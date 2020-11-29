Athletes to get Pride of Pakistan Award

KARACHI: The extraordinary achievers in sports this year will be given ‘Pride of Pakistan Award’ by a local organisation.

The athletes will be honoured at Conclave Pakistan 3.0.

Panel discussions with sports legends will be arranged to help the achievers learn from their experiences.

“This event is an effort to give Pakistan great champions,” said Sameer Shamsi, Chief Executive e-Creatorz.

Famous celebrities and sports legends, including Wasim Akram, Wasim Bari, Hanif Khan, Samiullah Khan, will attend this event.