close
Sun Nov 29, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

Islamabad record win in U16 hockey

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 29, 2020

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad won the opening match of the National Under-16 Hockey Championship that started at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar on Saturday.

Islamabad beat Punjab D 2-1. Taimoor and Sharjeel scored for Islamabad while Alian Malik reduced the margin for Punjab.

Sindh A and Punjab C match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Earlier the tournament was declared opened by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Dr Kazim Niaz. Director-General KP Sports Board Asfandyar Khattak was also present on the occasion.

“KP is fast becoming hub of sports activities which is a good omen. We are also trying to host PSL 6 matches and hopefully we would do that in near future,” he said.

Latest News

More From Sports