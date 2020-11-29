Islamabad record win in U16 hockey

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad won the opening match of the National Under-16 Hockey Championship that started at the Lala Ayub Stadium in Peshawar on Saturday.

Islamabad beat Punjab D 2-1. Taimoor and Sharjeel scored for Islamabad while Alian Malik reduced the margin for Punjab.

Sindh A and Punjab C match ended in a 0-0 draw.

Earlier the tournament was declared opened by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief secretary Dr Kazim Niaz. Director-General KP Sports Board Asfandyar Khattak was also present on the occasion.

“KP is fast becoming hub of sports activities which is a good omen. We are also trying to host PSL 6 matches and hopefully we would do that in near future,” he said.