Tight security at funeral of Nawaz Sharif mother

LAHORE: The police made foolproof security arrangements for funeral prayers and burial of Begum Shamim Akhtar, mother of PML-N leaders Nawaz Sharif and Shahbaz Sharif.

DIG Operations Ashfaq Khan said an SP, three DSPs, eight SHOs and 61 upper subordinates were deployed to maintain law and order. He said more than 500 personnel including Dolphin Squad, PRU teams, police officers and men performed duties. He said security was also on high alert at entrances and exits of the city. He said Dolphin Squad, PRU teams, police vehicles, Jati Umra, Sharif Complex and other places effectively patrolled. Main Road leading to Jati Umra was cordoned off. Funeral prayers’ participants were allowed to enter only after thorough checking, he added. DIG Ashfaq Khan said foolproof security was also provided to the legal community on the occasion of Punjab Bar Council Elections. He said over 350 officers and personnel including two SPs, two DSPs, five SHOs and 31 upper subordinates were deployed. Elite Force, Anti-Rights Force and SSUK personnel performed duty. Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit teams ensured effective patrolling in and around Lahore High Court. Strict checking was carried out on the entrances and exits of the city. All persons including lawyers were allowed to enter after checking.