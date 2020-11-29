Electric bills

In our country, electricity is one of the most expensive commodities. The authorities need to pay attention to the challenges faced by residents who earn a meagre income every month.

A household with a monthly income of Rs10,000 cannot pay the electricity bill worth Rs13,000 on a monthly basis. Will the government pay attention to this important issue? Electricity is a basic necessity and it should be available at affordable prices.

Mohd Iqbal Shakar

Kech