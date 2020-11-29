Electric bills

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
In our country, electricity is one of the most expensive commodities. The authorities need to pay attention to the challenges faced by residents who earn a meagre income every month.
A household with a monthly income of Rs10,000 cannot pay the electricity bill worth Rs13,000 on a monthly basis. Will the government pay attention to this important issue? Electricity is a basic necessity and it should be available at affordable prices.
Mohd Iqbal Shakar
Kech