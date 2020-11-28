Qureshi warns Afghan FM against peace spoilers

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Friday met his Afghan counterpart Haneef Atmar on the sidelines of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers in Niger’s capital Niamey and warned the spoilers who did not wish to see return of peace in the region.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on Afghan peace process and measures to strengthen Pakistan-Afghanistan bilateral relations.

Qureshi extended condolences to his Afghan counterpart over recent terrorist attacks in Kabul and Bamiyan and reiterated Pakistan’s sincere efforts in support of Afghan peace process, the foreign minister of Afghanistan expressed gratitude for the prime minister’s support for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan.

Reaffirming their resolve to closely follow up on the prime minister’s visit to Kabul, the two foreign ministers agreed to pursue cooperation in relevant fields under the agreed mechanism of the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity. APP