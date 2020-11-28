close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
Our Correspondent Â 
November 28, 2020

FIR against dacoits of Jeand Jaghirani gang registered

Top Story

Our Correspondent 
November 28, 2020

SUKKUR: Kashmore-Kandhkot Police on Friday registered an FIR against the criminals of the yesterdayâ€™s police encounter, in which three dacoits were killed.SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh yesterday had given complete details of the encounter. The dacoits were identified as Shams Jaghirani, Ali Bux Jaghirani and Ayaz Jaghirani. Residents of Katcha area identified as Meeran Bux, Gul Hassan and Dodal also among the injured.

