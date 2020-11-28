FIR against dacoits of Jeand Jaghirani gang registered

SUKKUR: Kashmore-Kandhkot Police on Friday registered an FIR against the criminals of the yesterdayâ€™s police encounter, in which three dacoits were killed.SSP Kashmore-Kandhkot Amjad Shaikh yesterday had given complete details of the encounter. The dacoits were identified as Shams Jaghirani, Ali Bux Jaghirani and Ayaz Jaghirani. Residents of Katcha area identified as Meeran Bux, Gul Hassan and Dodal also among the injured.