CJCSC meets Tajik president, ministers, discusses issues of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Friday called on Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon during his official visit to the country. He also held separate meetings with Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo, Minister for Internal Affairs Colonel General Rakhimozoda Ramazon Khamro and Chairman State Committee of National Security Colonel General Yatimov Saymumin Sattorovich. During the meetings, both sides discussed various areas of mutual interest and bilateral cooperation including security, counter-terrorism and prevailing regional environment, particularly with reference to Afghanistan.