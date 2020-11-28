Criminals held during crackdown

Islamabad : Islamabad Police have arrested 14 persons during the last 24 hours in its crackdown against drug pushers and criminal elements and recovered stolen car narcotics, valuables and weapons from them, a police spokesman.

Secretariat police apprehended an accused Abdullah Sultan and recovered one 30 bore pistol and also arrested accused Ghulam Habib involved in illegally cylinder gas filling.

Margalla police, Karachi company police and Noon police arrested Wajid Khan, Ghulam Murtaza and Waqib Ali respectively and recovered 30 bore pistol from each.

Industrial-Area police arrested an accused Muhammad Pervez and recovered 125 gram hashish from him.

Golra police recovered a stolen car from the possession of accused Khurram Javid.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested an accused Hazrat -Ullah and recovered stolen valuable from him while arrested two accused Muhammad Mohsan and Noor Rehim and recovered one 30 bore pistol and one dagger from their possession.

Ramna police apprehended three accused including two women involved in immoral activities.

Shahzad Town police and Lohibher police arrested Muhammad Ramzan, Noman and Shahbaz and recovered heroine and hashish from their possession.

Meanwhile, Police has arrested two members of street criminal’s gang and recovered motorbike and weapons from them.

SP (Saddar-Zone) Muhammad Sarfraz virk constituted police team under the supervision of SHO Shalimar Police Station Inspector Arshad Ali, ASi Muhammad Abbas along with others. This team succeeded to arrest two member of a street criminal’s gang, identified as Sher Khan alias Multani and Hamza and recovered two 30 bore pistols along with ammunition and motorbike from them.