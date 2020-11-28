Mechanism for addressing public complaints discussed

PESHAWAR: The participants of a meeting here on Friday discussed the mechanism for addressing the public complaints about water supply.

Asia Saleh Khattak, Chairperson, Standing Committee on Public Health Engineering (PHE) Department of KP Assembly, chaired the meeting at the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Secretariat, said an official handout.

MPAs Mian Nisar Gul, Muhammad Idrees, Secretary PHE as well as relevant officers of the PHE & LG departments, KP Public Service Commission and KP Assembly were in attendance.

Senior officers of the PHE Department and Tehsil Municipal Administrations briefed the committee on the functions of the department, water supply to Karak city from Zebi Dam.

Apart from the mechanism for addressing the public complaints about water supply, details of grants and funds being provided for the purpose came under discussion as well.

The officials briefed the committee on the recent audit report and the registered solar companies for executing water supply schemes in various parts of the province. Various decisions were taken and necessary directives issued to the quarters concerned.