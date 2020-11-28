New PUTA office-bearers vow to serve community

PESHAWAR: The newly-elected office-bearers of the Peshawar University Teachers Association (PUTA) on Friday pledged to make every effort for the protection of the rights of the teaching fraternity.

Dr Fazle Nasir, who was elected President of the Peshawar University Teachers Association for the record fifth time, thanked the teaching community for reposing confidence in him.

The Friends group managed a landslide victory in the elections by winning all the seats against the multi-group alliance. This is the ninth time during the past 10 years that the Friends group has won the PUTA elections.

Before Fazle Nasir, Arbab Khan Afridi of Tanzeem Asatiza, had won as president of the body five times. Jamil Chitrali of the Friends group remained president of the association four times.

The election result shows the massive support for the Friends group among teachers. Dr Fazle Nasir bagged 320 ballots against the 188 of Dr Hussain Shaheed Soherwordy, who was a joint candidate of the Intellectual Group, Tanzeem-i- Asatiza and the Progressive Group. Zakirullah Jan of Friends group won the election for the office of general secretary of the association. He secured 319 votes against the 181 of his rival Sajjad Ahmad Khan.

Other cabinet members who were elected included Dr Mohammad Uzair, who obtained 293 ballots, Rashid Ali Jan, 350 votes, Nadeem Iqbal, 314, Anwarul Haq, 321 votes and Mohammad Farooq, 323 votes. Dr Farzana Shaheen and Dr Amina Rahat were elected vice-president female by getting 301 and 283 votes, respectively.

For the executive body of the association, Dr Minhas Majeed Khan secured 292 votes, Dr Iqbal 298 votes, Dr Rasool Khan, 297 and Dr Khan Alam 311 votes.

APP adds: Rescue 1122 Swat launches awareness drive: Rescue 1122 Swat on Friday launched a campaign to educate masses regarding precautionary measures against the spread of Covid-19 and to get prompt services of Rescue 1122 in case of emergency.

The awareness raising sessions were held on the directives of Director General Rescue 1122 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Khatir Ahmed in Charbagh station.

A large number of people including shopkeepers from the tehsil participated in the sessions in which the Rescue 1122 workers briefed them about coronavirus. They were urged to strictly adopt precautionary measures including wearing facemasks and maintaining social distance to stop spread of the contagion.

They were also educated about the services the Rescue 1122 service provided during the pandemic and informed them to make a free call on 1122 in case of emergency to avail these services.