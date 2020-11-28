Pakistan National Squash Championship postponed

KARACHI: The $1000 Texas Chicken Pakistan National Squash Championship has been postponed.

This championship was scheduled in Karachi from December 1-4 but got postponed due to a ban on indoor sports activities by the provincial government.

Sindh government has imposed a ban on indoor sports activities till January next year due to increase in covid-19 cases in the province.

“The venue of the event was Fleet Club. The administration has closed the club,” said a source.

“The president of Sindh Squash Association, which was the organisers of the event, had managed a sponsorship for the event. “This was to be the sixth international satellite event in Karachi this year,” said the source.