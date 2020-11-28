Unsatisfactory performance

This refers to the letter ‘High prices’ (Nov 26) by Imtaiz Javid. The writer has expressed that rising inflation in Pakistan is due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In October 2020, Pakistan’s inflation rate stood at 8.9 percent, India’s at 7.6 percent and Bangladesh’s at 6.4 percent. It is also important to note that the number of virus infections were not as high in Pakistan as in the other neighbouring countries. It is true that the PTI government has not been able to diagnose and meet the challenges posed by rising inflation.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA