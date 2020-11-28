close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 28, 2020

Unsatisfactory performance

Newspost

 
November 28, 2020

This refers to the letter ‘High prices’ (Nov 26) by Imtaiz Javid. The writer has expressed that rising inflation in Pakistan is due to the Covid-19 outbreak. In October 2020, Pakistan’s inflation rate stood at 8.9 percent, India’s at 7.6 percent and Bangladesh’s at 6.4 percent. It is also important to note that the number of virus infections were not as high in Pakistan as in the other neighbouring countries. It is true that the PTI government has not been able to diagnose and meet the challenges posed by rising inflation.

Dr Najeeb A Khan

USA

Latest News

More From Newspost