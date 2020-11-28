No more rallies

Covid-19 cases have been increasing across the country at a fast pace. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has tested positive for Covid-19. Now is the time for political parties to stop holding protests and rallies.

Mass gatherings are one of the major causes of the spread of the virus. To protect the lives of the people, political parties must not conduct any more rallies and protests. It is important for everyone to follow SOPs and fight against the deadly virus.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran