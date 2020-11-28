close
Sat Nov 28, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 28, 2020

No more rallies

Newspost

 
November 28, 2020

Covid-19 cases have been increasing across the country at a fast pace. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has tested positive for Covid-19. Now is the time for political parties to stop holding protests and rallies.

Mass gatherings are one of the major causes of the spread of the virus. To protect the lives of the people, political parties must not conduct any more rallies and protests. It is important for everyone to follow SOPs and fight against the deadly virus.

Sameer Aslam

Awaran

Latest News

More From Newspost