CM Usman Buzdar blasts Opp’s bid to divide nation

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that COVID-19 is a collective issue of all the nations in the world but opposition is engaged in doing politics over it. On the other side, the PTI fully understands the pain of the poor.

In a statement issued on Friday, the chief minister regretted that the opposition tried points-scoring and even attempted to create jangling discords over it. This is not only illogical but deplorable and history will not remember the opposition's negative role in good words, he added.

The chief minister avowed that the opposition was busy in raising hollow slogans and had not done anything practically. The country demands unity, brotherhood and the PM Imran Khan has also stressed for collective efforts, he added. Regrettably, the chief minister deplored that opposition tried to divide the nation, instead of supporting the people, in this difficult moment. The negative role of the opposition is condemnable and the politicisation of this issue is not in the national interest, concluded the CM.

polio: Usman Buzdar, Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Chief Secretary, Secretary Primary and Secondary Health and DC Lahore administered anti-polio drops to the children at CM Office on Friday. The ceremony was held in connection with the upcoming five-day polio eradication drive starting from 30 November in the province. More than 120,000 polio workers will administer anti-polio drops to 20 million children during the campaign ending on 4 December.

Talking on the occasion, the chief minister said the anti-polio drive was very important for the health of the children. The government was fully cognizant of the health and safety of health department officials as the anti-polio drive was also affected due to COVID-19, he said adding that 100 percent vaccination target would be achieved while observing corona SOPs, he said. He stated that the ministers concerned and parliamentarians would monitor this campaign in their respective areas. It is also imperative to administer anti-polio drops to the children coming from other provinces as making the society polio-free is the collective responsibility, he added.

The chief minister directed the department concerned to arrange special vaccination for children already deprived of the anti-polio drops. The polio workers performing their duties diligently are our heroes and parents should also get their children immunised, he said.

Earlier, Usman Buzdar has approved establishing more centres for the rehabilitation of female victims of violence. The Rawalpindi and Lahore centres will be activated soon and the facility will also be extended to other cities. The chief minister stated this while presiding over a meeting at his office to review the performance of Punjab Women Protection Authority (PWPA). Chairperson PWPA Kaneez Fatima briefed about the performance and future roadmap.

The chief minister also directed the PWPA to review the utilisation of existing buildings for new centres and surplus employees be assigned duties instead of new recruitment. He assured the PWPA of all-out support and directed it to take steps for providing best services along with the timely nomination of divisional committee members. The PWPA is the best platform to protect and redress the female victims of violence or abuse. The PTI government is the protector of women's rights and the religion of Islam has also given equal rights to the women, he added.