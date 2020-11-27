Eco-friendly initiatives at PVC

Islamabad : Islamabad is known for its greenery and modern infrastructure. Every Pakistani dreams of a house in a place like Islamabad. This is where Park View City (PVC) Islamabad comes in.

Park View City is a CDA approved housing project located in the heart of Islamabad. The project will have one of the unique commercial hubs called downtown Islamabad. The downtown will have a 100 kanal lake in its center. Park View City has been designed in a way so that residents could enjoy the blend of nature and urban living, says a press release.

Park View City being a pioneer on environmental policies in real estate has always been the first to introduce innovation. Keeping the environmental aspects & climate change in mind, Park View City has come up with eco-friendly initiatives for its housing project. A team of environment specialists are hired to assess the environment.

Plantation: As Pakistan joins the plantation drive and launched its own campaign Plant4Pakistan. Park View City has also decided to join the campaign. According to 2017 report by United Nations every country land must have 25% plantation while Pakistan has less than 3% plantation on its land. According to global climate risk index Pakistan ranks at 5th in long term climate change effect.

Park View City extensively planted trees to improve the overall climate and add beauty to society. The estimated number of plants is around 150,000 in Park View City Islamabad.