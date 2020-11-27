PHC orders action against schools denying fee relief

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Thursday ordered action against the administration of those private schools, which had not given relief to the students in fees during the coronavirus pandemic.

A division bench of the PHC comprising Acting Chief Justice Qaiser Rashid and Justice Nasir Mahfooz during a hearing stated that the relief due to Covid-19 would be from March to October.

The bench also ordered action against schools collecting high fees but not paying salaries to teachers.

It directed Private Schools Regulatory Authority (PSRA) to submit a report on the fee structure on the next hearing.

The bench directed that parents should pay school fee during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic as per the Epidemic Control and Emergency Relief Act 2020 and they cannot claim any further economic relief. Barrister Assadul Mulk represented the PSRA.