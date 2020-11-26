Anti-encroachment drive launched in Khairpur

SUKKUR: The Khairpur administration has launched an operation to remove encroachments and demolished illegal buildings constructed on irrigation paths and government lands.

Assistant Commissioner, Khairpur, Safdar Mirani, along with police, anti-encroachment team and Rangers, had launched a massive operation to remove encroachments from the Mirwah Canal, Rohri Canal, Abul Canal, West Feeder, Faiz Wah Minor, and other canals as well as government lands and plots. The Al-Jamhoor Shopping Centre, Ghareeb Nawaz Hotel and other buildings constructed on encroached lands, have been demolished by the authorities despite public resistance.

The Sindh High Court, Circuit bench, Sukkur, had ordered to demolish all illegally-constructed buildings. The court ordered to remove all illegal constructions from the government properties and also ordered to ensure open auction for the shopping centres.