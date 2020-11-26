SHC orders rebuilding of mosques in Barrage Colony

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court, Circuit bench, Sukkur, comprising Justice Aftab Ahmed Gorar and Justice Mahmood Khan, here on Tuesday ordered the Sukkur administration to rebuild demolished mosques within eight days in the Barrage Colony.

They also directed to suspend the demolition of private hospitals for 15 days on the request of hospital managements who had sought time for shifting of ICU patients. The Deputy Commissioner, Sukkur, Chief Engineer, Guddu and Sukkur Barrages, and other officials informed the court that the demolished mosques and Imambargahs were not only constructed on encroached plots but were also nonfunctional.

The consuel for JUI-F General Secretary, Sindh, Moulana Rashid Mahmood Soomro, argued that the Sukkur administration was misinterpreting the court orders to demolish 17 historical mosques on the plea of encroachment. He requested the court to allow him to become a petitioner in the case. The Sindh High Court, Circuit bench, Sukkur, by accepting his plea, adjourned the case till the next hearing on December of 8.

Meanwhile, the Circuit bench, Sukkur, comprising Justice Faheem Ahmed Siddiqui and Justice Khadim Hussain Tunio ordered the Khairpur administration to demolish all the illegally-constructed buildings and those whose leases were cancelled by the Taluka Municipal Administration, Khairpur.

The Circuit Bench passed the orders on Tuesday on a petition of Legal Adviser to TMA, Khairpur, Advocate Meeran Bux Shar, and Advocate Abdul Hafeez Chandio that the Taluka Municipal Administration had canceled the lease of their properties, including Al-Jamhore Shopping Centre and others.The court, by vacating the stay, ordered the demolition of Al-Jamhore Shopping Centre, Ghareeb Nawaz Hotel and other constructions and ordered their open auction.