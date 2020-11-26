Promotions in Pakistan Army: 6 two-stars promoted to lieutenant generals

RAWALPINDI: With the promotion of six Major Generals as Lt. General, the Pakistan Army on Wednesday also reshuffled three-star officers, including change in command of five Army Corps.

Lt. General Muhammad Abdul Aziz, who was serving as Military Secretary at the GHQ, has been appointed as Commander Lahore Corps. He will take over the charge of Lahore Corps from Lt. General Majid Ehsan, who has been transferred as Inspector General Arms.

Commander Southern Command Lt. General Muhammad Waseem Ashraf has been transferred as Commander Multan Corps. He will replace Lt. General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf, who will retire from service next month.

Commander Command and Staff College Quetta Lt. General Nadeem Ahmad Anjum has been appointed as Corps Commander, Karachi. He will replace Lt. General Humayun Aziz, who is retiring from service next month. Inspector General Arms Lt. General Khalid Zia will take over new assignment of Corps Commander, Bahawalpur.

Another three-star General Lt. General Syed Muhmmad Adnan, currently serving as Corps Commander Bahawalpur, has been posted as Inspector General Training and Evaluation at the GHQ. He will replace Lt. General Sher Afgan, who is also completing his tenure of service next month. The newly-promoted Lt. General Sarfraz Ali has been posted as Commander Southern Command in place Lt. General Waseem Ashraf, who will now command the Multan Corps. Former DG ISPR on his promotion as Lt. General has been posted as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology.

Three of the promoted military officers belong to the Frontier Force Regiment, two officers from the Regiment of Artillery and an officer hails from the Azad Kashmir Regiment. Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bawja himself belongs to the Baloch Regiment.

Those getting promotions include currently serving as Vice Chief of General Staff at GHQ Major General Akhtar Nawaz Satti (Frontier Force), Major General Hassan Azhar Hayat (Frontier Force), who is currently posted at the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), General Officer Commanding 40 Infantry Division Okara Major General Asif Ghafoor (Artillery), Commandant School of Infantry and Tactics Major General Salman Fayyaz Ghani, Frontier Force), Inspector General, FC South, Balochistan, Major General Sarfraz Ali (Azad Kashmir Regiment) and Commandant Pakistan Military Academy Major General Muhammad Ali. Four of the promoted officers will also assume their new responsibilities. Following his promotion, Lt. General Sarfraz Ali has been appointed as Commander Southern Command. Lt. General Muhammad Ali was posted as Commander Army Strategic Force Command (ASFC) in place of Lt. General Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmad, who will retire next month.

Another newly-promoted officer Lt. General Sardar Hassan Azhar Hayat has been appointed as Military Secretary at the GHQ while former DG ISPR Lt. General Asif Ghafoor has been posted as Inspector General Communication and Information Technology. The two-star generals have been promoted prior to retirement of six three-star generals who will be completing their tenure of service during the next month.

The three-star generals retiring next month include currently serving Commander 5 Corps Karachi Lt. General Humayun Aziz (Artillery), Commander 2 Corps Multan Lt. General Muhammad Naeem Ashraf (Armoured Corps), Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. General Muhammad Afzal (Corps of Engineering), Inspector General Training and Evaluation GHQ Lt. General Sher Afgan (Azad Kashmir Regiment), Commander Army Strategic Forces Command Lt. General Qazi Muhammad Ikram Ahmad (Artillery) and Chairman Pakistan Ordnance Factories Lt. General Bilal Akbar (Artillery).