The authorities in Karachi have imposed a smart lockdown and have ordered markets and restaurants to shut at 6pm. The decision was supposed to be implemented from November 24.

It was shocking to see that many businesses violated these orders and remained open till 8pm. It seems that many shop owners have found a way to keep their shops open. The authorities need to look into these issues and ensure that all markets are closed at the given time so that we can fight this pandemic even more efficiently.

Huzaifa Gaba

Karachi