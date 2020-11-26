Nursultan’s daughter returns to politics

The eldest daughter of Kazakhstan’s historic leader Nursultan Nazarbayev returned to politics on Wednesday as she prepared to run for parliament just six months after her shock dismissal from a powerful post in the senate.

Dariga Nazarbayeva, 57, was confirmed as a candidate for the ruling Nur Otan party ahead of elections to the lower house on January 10 at a party conference in the capital Nur-Sultan. She was one of 126 candidates on the party list published on Nur Otan’s website.

Nur Otan is expected to win a commanding majority in the vote wherein most of the other parties competing are viewed as proxies. Kazakhstan has never held an election deemed free or fair by Western vote monitors.

Nazarbayeva was removed as senate chair in May by order of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, whom Nazarbayev handpicked as his successor last year after nearly three decades as head of state.

Her dismissal from a post that made her second in line to the presidency according to the constitution fuelled talk of a power struggle and quietened rumours that she might assume the presidency herself some day. But Tokayev and mentor Nazarbayev appeared together at the party conference on Wednesday where they both delivered speeches.