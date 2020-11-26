Property dealer shot dead

LAHORE:Some unidentified gunmen shot dead a property dealer in Shadbagh area on Wednesday. The victim identified as Babar Butt of Bhagatpura, Shadbagh was sitting inside his farmhouse in Nadeem Park when some unidentified people approached him and shot him to death. Police suspected that a property issue could lead to the murder. Police have sent the body to morgue.

rickshaw impounded: Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) captured a rickshaw for non-payment of 49 e-ticket fine here Wednesday. A traffic warden following the instructions of PSCA intercepted the e-ticket defaulter rickshaw near the district courts. Rickshaw’s e-ticket details were checked through the Safe Cities App provided to traffic police. The vehicle was found defaulter of 49 e-tickets. Lower Mall police station impounded the vehicle. The total amount payable for 49 e-ticket was Rs9,800. According to the PSCA spokesperson, the rickshaw will be released after payment of fine.

Labourer rescued: A 35-year-old labourer, trapped in a bore-well near Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estate on Wednesday, has been rescued after hectic efforts. The survivor identified as Muhammad Haneef has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital. He had fallen into the hole during the digging process.

PHP: The Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) additional IG chaired a meeting at the Central Police Office on Wednesday to review the performance of PHP. The PHP regional SPs briefed him on the last three months’ performance of their respective regions. During the meeting, accident rate, joint traffic management and security of Lahore-Sialkot Motorway were also discussed. Welfare and safety of the personnel should be given priority, the PHP additional IG said.