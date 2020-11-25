Bilawal self-quarantines after political secretary tested positive

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has quarantined himself at the Bilawal House, Karachi after his political secretary Jameel Soomro tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the PPP, Bilawal will remain in self-isolation until the results of his test expected to come out on Wednesday (today). Somoro tested positive in Islamabad on his return from Gilgit.