Jang Group’s Mirza Ilyas Baig passes away

LAHORE: Jang/Geo Group chief financial controller Mirza Ilyas Baig died in Karachi on Tuesday. He was 75.

His Namaz-e-Janaza will be offered at Allah-o Akbar Masjid, DHA Chowk in Lahore, after Zuhar prayers on Wednesday (today), according to the family sources. He was considered among the pioneers of Jang/Geo Group, and he remained attached with the organisation for over 40 years.

He has been survived by two sons – Mirza Faraz Baig and Mirza Ahsan Baig, and three daughters.

His Rasm e-Qul will be held at his residence, 89-K, Phase-I, DHA Lahore, on Thursday (tomorrow).