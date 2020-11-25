KP minister inaugurates road project in Haripur

HARIPUR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government Akbar Ayub Khan inaugurated the 5-kilometer-long Kangar to Amgah Road here on Tuesday.

The road project in Beer Union Council would help provide transport facility to thousands of residents of over six villages. He said that the Beer Union Council was one of the remote union councils of Haripur and its dwellers were deprived of basic rights.

However, he claimed that the PTI's government was committed to improving the living standards of the people. The provincial minister said that during the election 2018, he had visited different remote localities and promised to provide basic facilities of roads, water supply schemes and schools. He said he had got approved Rs53.4 million for the road project to honour his promise. The minister expressed the hope that the road project would also promote economic activity in the area.