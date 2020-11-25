DC attitude & unresolved issues: Patwaris in Abbottabad apply for long leave in protest

ABBOTTABAD: As many as 76 patwaris (Land Revenue Department employees) in the Abbottabad district have applied for collective leave for one month in protest against what they alleged non-serious attitude and unjustified decisions of the deputy commissioner besides other issues.

Zeshan Khan Jadoon, general secretary of the Anjuman-e-Qanoongo and Patwarian Abbottabad district, told the media a meeting of the Revenue Department staff was held here at the old Tehsil Building, which was attended by patwaris of the district. The participants discussed different issues. They alleged that the deputy commissioner was taking steps without meeting the formalities. Those at the meeting believed that the deputy commissioner was non-cooperative towards the Revenue Department staff. Zeeshan Jadoon said in future, patwaris would not bear the expenses of “Khuli Kutcheries” (public forums) and “Darbaars” of the divisional and district administrations. They demanded early payment of the previous expenditures. The participants said they would not perform extra and additional duties in the Ehsas Program and at the flourmills to monitor flour distribution. They sought an early payment for such duties they had performed.

Presenting a 14-point charter of demands to the KP government, they called for appointments to the vacant seats, convening the departmental promotion committee meeting, early compilation of the Revenue Department record, improvement in infrastructure at Muhafiz Khana along with early repair of the electric system there and transfers of the officers in the Revenue Department.

It was also pointed out that Mohafiz Khana of the district had been facing danger due to worn-out electricity wires and stated that it was once destroyed due to such negligence. The participants of the meeting demanded action over the fake complaints and suggested that no action should be taken against the Revenue Department staff till the completion of the inquiry.

The participants sought the completion of the service record with the endorsement of annual confidential reports and reinstatement of two patwaris who had been restored by the honourable high court.