Begum Shamim’s funeral: Shahbaz, Hamza to be released on five-day parole

LAHORE: Leader of Opposition in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif and his son, Hamza Shahbaz will be released on a five-day parole ahead of the funeral of the former Punjab chief minister’s mother, Begum Shamim Akhtar, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources at the Ministry of Interior, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had earlier sent a request for the temporary release of Shahbaz and Hamza to the provincial cabinet for approval.

The PML-N had submitted a request for a 14-day release on parole to the Deputy Commissioner Lahore, who is authorised to allow releases for periods less than a day. The parole-based release would come into effect once Begum Shamim’s body reaches Pakistan after clearance from the Westminster Magistrates’ Court coroner and confirmation from London, which is expected in a few days.

Sources had confirmed to Geo News that a draft summary was prepared for their release on parole for five days. With the cabinet’s approval, the PML-N president and his son would be let out of jail on parole to attend the funeral a day before the body arrives in Pakistan.

Earlier on Tuesday, information minister Shibli Faraz tweeted that the federal government had placed no restrictions on Nawaz Sharif, his sons Hasan and Hussain, and former finance minister Ishaq Dar to return to Pakistan but warned them against politicising the matter.

Punjab Minister for Prisons Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan had said earlier in the day that “at this tragic time, we stand with Nawaz Sharif, Shahbaz Sharif, and Hamza Shahbaz. We are not engaging — and will not engage — in any sort of politics on this matter”.

“We will fully and completely accommodate them and will cooperate for

them to fulfil all religious, traditional, and familial funeral and burial rites,” the provincial minister had added.