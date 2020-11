Hamid upsets Giri in ITF Junior Tennis

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Hamid Israr Gul upset third seed Aryan Giri of Nepal in an exciting two-set contest in the ITF Junior Tennis Championships here at the PTF Complex on Tuesday.

Hamid won the first set at tie break and went on to beat Giri 7-6(3), 6-4 to enter third round.

Top seed Mohammad Shoaib Khan also got off to a winning start as he defeated Aarav Samrat Hada of Nepal 6-0, 6-4 to qualify for the third round.

Abdullah, an upcoming player of Pakistan, exhibited great potential by beating Aoi Ooka of Japan in another good match of the day. Abdullah won 6-4, 6-4.

Results: Boys’ singles first round: Abdul Hanan (Pak) bt Muhammad Hamza Aasim (Pak) 6-3, 6-4; Zalan Khan (Pak) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (Pak) 6-3, 6-0; Aki Zuben Rawat (Nepal) bt Yahya Luni (Pak) 6-0, 6-1; Sami Zeb Khan (Pak) bt Mahatir Muhammad Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-4; Abdullah (Pak) bt Aoi Ooka (Jpn) 6-4, 6-4.

Boys’ singles 2nd round: Hamid Israr Gul (Pak) bt Aryan Giri (Nepal) 7-6(3), 6-4; Alexander Karman (USA) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Muhammad Shoaib (Pak) bt Aarav Samrat Hada (Nep) 6-0, 6-4; Roy Keegan (Gbr) bt Abdul Hanan (Pak) 6-0, 6-1.

Girls’ singles first round: Saher Aleem (Pak) bt Zara Khan (Pak) 7-6(7), 6-2; Labika Durab (Pak) bt Mahrukh Farooqui (Pak) 6-2, 6-3; Sajid Sheeza (Pak) bt Fatima Ali Raja (Pak) 7-5, 6-1; Zahara Suleman (Pak) bt Shimza Durab (Pak) 6-7(8), 6-4, 6-3.

Boys’ doubles 1st round: Roy Keegan (Gbr) & Aoi Ooka (Jpn) bt Nalain Abbas (Pak) & Mahatir Muhammad Khan (Pak) 6-2, 6-1; Aarav Samrat Hada (Nep) & Aki Zuben Rawat (Nep) bt Muhammad Hamza Aasim (Pak) & Raja Azan Ahmed Sajjid (Pak) 6-0, 6-0; Rohan Belday (USA) & Alexander Karman (USA) bt Muhammad Huzaifa Khan (Pak) & Muhammad Talha Khan (Pak) 6-1, 6-1; Saima Choudry (Pak) & Hamid Israr (Pak) w/o Huzaima Abdul Rehman (Pak) & Muhammad Haider Ali Rizwan (Pak); Aryan Giri (Nep) & Siddhartha Lama (USA) bt Bilal Asim (Pak) & Abdul Hanan (Pak) 6-1, 6-4.