Firing in hospital causes panic

LAHORE:An exchange of fire between two rival parties at Emergency of Lahore General Hospital caused panic as healthcare providers and visiting patients and their attendants ran for life on Monday night. Injured of two rival parties came to LGH late Monday night for treatment. On seeing each other, the two groups resorted to firing after verbal clash. No casualty has been reported. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Dr Alfreed Zafar took notice of the incident and directed the management to take legal action against the rivals. He demanded senior police officials ensure foolproof security at LGH. He said additional personnel should be deployed on priority to ensure safety of the staff and patients. He appealed to the IG and CCPO to immediately arrest the culprits and bring them to justice. Kot Lakhpat Police Satiation registered an FIR on the application of one Muhammad Faisal Shaukat.

Workers injured: A speeding bus carrying private factory workers plunged into Rohi Nullah, Manga Road on Tuesday. Rescue teams shifted five injured to Manga Hospital rural health centre and three to Jinnah Hospital. The injured workers said the accident took place due to the driver’s negligence. Among the injured were Usman Ansar, Amjad Imran, Niyamt Ali and others.