Operation continues to arrest STPP leader’s murderers

SUKKUR: The Tando Allahyar Police continued the operation to arrest alleged killers of the vice-chairman Sindh Taraqi Pasand Party (STPP) Altaf Jiskani on Monday. SSP Tando Allahyar Rukhsar Khawar said the accused Zameer Rind, s/o Yaseen Rind, was nominated in the murder of Altaf Jiskani and was arrested from Nasarpur by a CIA police team, adding that five facilitators, who were allegedly involved in the killing, were also arrested. He said he had called Dr Qadir Magsi, Chairman STPP, assuring him of the arrest of all alleged killers of Altaf Jiskani. The senior police official said, in this regard, an operation was underway in Sanghar, Shahdadpur and other districts to arrest the alleged killers. SSP Tando Allahyar said the police have arrested some suspects from Shahdadpur. He said Additional IGP Hyderabad and DIGP Hyderabad had been getting day-to-day briefing on developments in the case. Meanwhile, in different cities of Sindh, the activists of STPP carried out protest rallies against the brutal murder of their party leader and demanded immediate arrest of the killers.