PTI govt involved in sugar, flour, petrol scandals: Yusuf Raza Gilani

MULTAN: Former Prime Minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani said the PTI is the government of sugar, flour, petrol scandals and masses were recalling his and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto's rule.

Addressing a workers convention on Bosan Road, Gilani said Imran Khan disgraced the Prime Minister’s office by daily repeating the word “NRO”. “The daily repetition of “NRO” by Imran is unethical and against the decorum of the office of Prime Minister. Imran is in fact reducing his stature by repeating the same thing daily.”

Gilani said the PDM Multan meeting is being hosted by PPP whose activists have sacrificed their lives for democracy. “The Constitution and Parliament should prevail in the country. PDM meeting is a battle for people's rights. The farmers were happy in PPP era. If farmers are happy then Pakistan will be stable.”

The PPP financially supported women through Benazir Support Program, he said. “The present rulers promised jobs and houses to people but the PTI-led government only promoted scandals of sugar, flour and petrol. People are fed up with it”.

He said the PTI had promised south Punjab province in 90 days but it has established a powerless secretariat divided into Multan and Bahawalpur where all the officers are just sitting and decisions are being made in Lahore. “The South Punjab is a deprived and backward area but the PTI deceived its people.”