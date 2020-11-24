Gwadar to get more flights to solve people’s problems: Mandviwalla

ISLAMABAD: Senate Deputy Chairman Saleem Mandviwalla Monday said that the issue of shortage of flights to and from Gwadar would be resolved soon, as additional flights would be scheduled from next month, allowing people to come and go to other cities of the country.

He said this during his visit to Gwadar Port, says a Senate Secretariat statement issued here. He arrived on his private jet at the port and was received by Balochistan Awami Party leader Senator Kauda Babar Baloch, PPP provincial leader Ijaz Baloch and other government officials.

The Senate deputy chairman visited Gwadar Port and inspected various places of the port, including birthing area. On this occasion, he played exhibition table tennis with the Chinese and others at the China Business Centre.

Gwadar Development Authority gave him a detailed briefing on CPEC, Gwadar Master Plan and East Bay Expressway. He said that in order to make Gwadar Port operational on a permanent basis, a daily ship must be anchored at Gwadar Port.

He said that the Ministry of Shipping and Ports should ban the unloading of fertilizers, wheat etc. at the port of Karachi to make Gwadar port functional and issue a notification to unload these items at Gwadar Port, so that Gwadar Port can become fully operational and the local people can be employed.

He instructed the Gwadar Port and GDA officials that issuing tenders for the respective projects is not the only solution to the problem, but it is necessary to find the best consultants and hand over the work to them, so that the projects are completed in the best possible manner.