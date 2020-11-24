Groundbreaking performed for TVET centres of excellence

Islamabad:Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday called for the establishment of centres of excellence to pave the way to allow TVET system to sustainably improve delivery of high quality training, career counselling and job placement for Pakistani youth.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of the second out of five centres of excellence at the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) headquarters here.

"This ceremony testifies the importance the present government at the federal level gives to the TVET sector," he said. The minister said the establishment of Centres of Excellence funded by the European Union and the governments of Germany and Norway were meant to promote excellence in the training delivery for youth and TVET practitioners, hence supporting the development of a skilled and competitive workforce and improved employment opportunities.

He said the CoE Islamabad is being established at the National Training Bureau H-9/4. Ambassador of the European Union to Pakistan Androulla Kaminara said teachers were one of the pillars of TVET and it was encouraging to see that the centers of excellence will also focus on enhancing their skills to ensure they can play their role more effectively.

"I am particularly please so see how the COE are going to play an important role in women’s empowerment by ensuring that at least 30 percent of the trained teachers and students are women. “Equipping women with necessary skills to join the workforce not only empowers them, it is beneficial for the families, communities and all of Pakistan’s society and economy,” she said.

Dr. Deichmann, the charge de affairs of the German Embassy, said it was a matter of great satisfaction that NAVTTC being apex body of the TVET sector was setting standards and this groundbreaking ceremony spoke of the commitment from the relevant authorities, especially the federal government.