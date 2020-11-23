One more COVID-19 patient dies in Bahawalpur

BAHAWALPUR: One more coronavirus patient died in Civil Hospital, Jhangiwala Road, Bahawalpur during the last twenty four hours.

According to the district health authority Bahawalpur focal person Dr Muhammad Zakir, 399 COVID-19 patients are reported in the district and 389 are quarantined in their homes and 10 are to hospitals.

He said 19 more people were tested positive for the virus in Bahawalpur district and 17 had been recovered.

However, according to the MS Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road Bahawalpur Dr Rana Muhammad Yusuf, 41 coronavirus patients were admitted to Civil Hospital Jhangiwala Road and 11 are in ICU wards.

Land dispute claims woman’s life: A woman of Chak/2 Murad was shot dead during a clash between two groups over a dispute of the possession of a piece of land.

According to Sadar Chishtian police, Naseem Bibi, 35, died when men of Aslam and Shah Muhammad groups traded firing on Sunday. Reportedly, the woman was trying to prevent the clash when a bullet hit her and she died on the spot.

THREE TRADERS HELD OVER COVID-19 SOPS VIOLATION: Three traders of Satlite Town commercial area were detained on charges of ignoring COVID-19 regulations on Sunday.

On the report of the Bahawalpur city AC, Baghdad ul Jadeed police detained Muhammad Adnan, Chaudhry Tahir and Muhammad Farooq Khechi. Cases have been also registered against the traders.