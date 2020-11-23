Punjab govt not to allow PDM rallies in Lahore, Multan

ISLAMABAD: Owing to the growing number of coronavirus cases in the country over the past few weeks, the Punjab government has decided that it will not allow the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to hold public meetings in Lahore and Multan, sources told Geo News.

As per sources, a government spokesperson said that there has been a recent surge in the number of reported COVID-19 positive cases in both the cities because of which banning public gatherings has become necessary.

"The Punjab government will issue a written notification to stop the PDM from holding rallies," the spokesperson said, according to sources, adding that all relevant agencies and institutions have unanimously agreed to the decision.

The provincial government has also announced that it will take legal action against those who violate the orders and hold public meetings without the explicit permission of the government.