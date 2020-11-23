Not serious

Government employees enjoy a high level of job security. This permanent job status is what makes a majority of these employees continue with their laid-back attitude at their workplaces. For instance, some government teachers attend their institutions just to mark their attendance. They’re half hour late for their classes and leave the classrooms early.

Even though there are so many dedicated teachers who teach with full dedication, some of them don’t respect their profession.

Hafsa Yaseen

Nowshera