Retrenchment in PIA, PSM, Railways unconstitutional: Raza Rabbani

ISLAMABAD: Former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani termed the decision of the federal government with regard to structural changes and retrenchment of employees of PIA, Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) and Pakistan Railways unconstitutional.

“It is unfortunate that elected lackeys, who had served every government, are taking such anti-labour decisions,” he said in a statement on Saturday.

Raza Rabbani said Railway is entry No 1, while PIA and the Steel Mills are bodies functioning under federal law, thus they fall in the federal legislative list Part 11, Constitution, 1973 Clause (2), Article 154, Constitution, 1973 provides that the Council of Common Interest (CCI) shall formulate and regulate policies in relation to matters in Part 11, Federal Legislative List and shall exercise supervision and control over related institutions.

He said, thus such far reaching measures as retrenchment of workers, privatisations and structural changes cannot be given effect till they are discussed and approved by the CCI.

The former Senate chairman said the route of bypassing the CCI leads to destination of one unit, which will unravel the Constitution and federalism.

He said, the attempt of making Constitution, 1973, function under the shadow of 1962 Constitution, is resulting in the back down of system of governance. “In an attempt to circumvent the 18th Amendment, the federation is being put at stake,” he said.

Raza Rabbani said any such decisions, which side step the CCI, are an attempt at circumventing Constitution and all persons and officials associated with such a process, should be mindful of the consequences that flow from the Constitution.