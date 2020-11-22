Indian designs against CPEC will fail, says Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Saturday said that India will fail in its nefarious designs to conspire against the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

Qureshi said that evidence of India’s support for terrorist activities was presented in a dossier shared in a press conference held alongside Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar.

“The evidence shows how India is backing terrorists and how India seeks to target CPEC projects,” he said.

According to Geo News, Qureshi said Pakistan’s future as well as that of the region is linked to CPEC. “We are committed to ensuring all possible security (for the project),” he said.

“China also understands the importance of CPEC, so it has sent a clear message on security,” said the foreign minister. He said Pakistan will work with China to protect CPEC and complete its associated projects.

Qureshi said that all the concerns expressed in the dossier will be raised at the United Nations and all major international forums.

“Pakistan is working for stability in the region, including peace in Afghanistan,” he said.

The minister said Pakistan will not remain silent on Indian tactics, adding that India’s attitude is irresponsible and it will fail on every front.

Commending Pakistan’s contribution to the international counter-terrorism cause, Beijing on Friday backed Islamabad’s efforts to combat terrorist forces and safeguard national and regional peace and security.

“China opposes terrorism in all manifestations and any double standard on counter-terrorism,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian while responding to a question about Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and DG ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar’s press conference on Indian-sponsored terrorism last week.

He called on the international community, especially regional countries, to carry out counter-terrorism cooperation and safeguard collective security.

Later, in a tweet, Zhao said China appreciated the “positive contribution by Pakistan to the international counter-terrorism cause” and “firmly supports Pakistan in cracking down terrorist forces”.

On CPEC, he asserted that any attempt to sabotage the project is doomed to fail.

“CPEC is a major pioneering project of the Belt and Road Initiative,” he said during the daily press briefing. “It is of great significance to not only the common development of China and Pakistan but also regional connectivity and common prosperity.”