‘People have faced crises in PTI govt’

LAHORE : Punjab PML-N spokesperson Azma Bukhari has said people have faced wheat, sugar and vegetables crises in two and a half years.

“Firdous Madam should be ashamed of talking politically in front of a homeless and helpless child. I never thought that Madam Firdous could fall so low in flattery of her master,” she said while responding to the press conference of Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Saturday. “The PDM movement will not stop now and all the scheduled rallies and Jalsas of PDM will be held as per the announced dates and at fixed places,” she maintained.

Azma Bukhari said the prime minister and the government ministers used to hold rallies in Gilgit day and night but corona did not spread at that time. “How corona can spread from PDM rallies only,” she questioned. Pakistanis are more threatened by 'Imran Corona' than 'Covid-19 as people were saying they will all die because of incompetent Imran Khan’s policies. She said he only gave people price hike, rising inflation, unemployment and joblessness.