Nasir to face Noor in squash final

ISLAMABAD: Favourite Nasir Iqbal closes in on yet another title as he breezed into the PSF-KP Satellite Squash Tournament final in Peshawar on Saturday.

Nasir’s powerful exhibition of play forced Danish Atlas to retire hurt, winning 11-0, 6-0 in the semi-final.

He will now meet Noor Zaman in the decider. Noor got better of Farhan Zaman in tough semi-final 8-11, 11-4, 11-9, 7-11, 11-3. The match lasted for 42 minutes.

Amna Fayyaz and Faiza Zafar will play for the women’s tile following their easy semi-final wins.

Results: Men’s semi-finals: Noor Zaman bt Farhan Zaman 8-11, 11-4, 11-9, 7-11,11-3; Nasir Iqbal bt Danish Atlas 11-0, 6-0 (rtd).

Quarter-finals: Farhan Zaman bt Mohammad Bilal Khan 11-7, 13-11, 10-12, 6-6 (retd); Noor Zaman bt Zahir Shah 11-9, 11-9, 13-11; Nasir Iqbal bt Waqas Mehboob 11-9, 11-1, 11-3; Danish Atlas Khan bt Zeeshan Zeb 11-4, 11-7, 11-4.

Women’s semi-finals: Amna Fayyaz bt Noorul Huda 11-9, 11-5, 11-3; Faiza Zafar bt Samia Shoukat 11-3, 11-4, 11-3.

Women’s quarter-finals: Amna Fayyaz bt Rushna Mehboob 8-11, 11-7, 11-7, 11-8; Noorul Huda bt Zainab Khan 11-7, 11-8, 12-10; Saima Shoukat bt Fahima Asim 11-7, 11-2, 11-8; Faiza Zafar bt Noor Ul Ain Ejaz 12-10,11-5,11-4.