close
Sat Nov 21, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
November 21, 2020

CM opens Bahimmat Buzurg Plan

Top Story

 
November 21, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday inaugurated Bahimmat Buzurg Programme and distributed cards among elderly women. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stated that a special fund had been set up with an initial amount of Rs2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above.

Latest News

More From Top Story