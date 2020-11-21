CM opens Bahimmat Buzurg Plan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Friday inaugurated Bahimmat Buzurg Programme and distributed cards among elderly women. Addressing the ceremony, the chief minister stated that a special fund had been set up with an initial amount of Rs2 billion to assist deserving senior citizens of 65 years and above.