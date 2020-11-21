International transit activity starts at Gwadar

ISLAMABAD: The first-ever fish cargo arrived at the Gwadar Port for onward shipment to China in refrigerated containers, opening a new era of prosperity for the people of Balochistan and the country’s economy.

The arrival of 200 tonnes of fish consignment at the Gwadar Port was the outcome of a special initiative of the FBR taken under the directives of the prime minister to kickstart operations at the Gwadar Port.

The fish will now be shipped to China from the port. The Pakistan Customs is all geared up to realize the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan for transforming Gwadar into an international transit trade hub. The FBR has already notified International Transshipment Rules vide SRO 218(I)/2020 dated 10.03.2020. A dedicated Directorate of Transit Trade has also been established at Gwadar to work closely with the stakeholders to transform the port into a major transit trade hub. In the coming days, more vessels containing international cargo, including LPG, steel pipes, DAP fertilizer for transit to Afghanistan, is scheduled to arrive at the Gwadar Port. This reflects the confidence of the international business community and shipping lines in the economic potential of the port. During the recent visit of a high-level Pakistani delegation to Afghanistan led by Adviser on Commerce, Afghan businessmen had expressed keen interest in making investments for trade through the Gwadar Port.