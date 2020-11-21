Alarming rise of Covid-19 in Hyderabad

SUKKUR: A resident of Gaddi Khato, Hyderabad, Maqbool Rai, died in the Civil Hospital, while 147 tested positive during the last 24 hours as the number of coronavirus infections has surged to alarming levels in the city.

According to the Health Department, during the last 24 hours, 1,495 people in Hyderabad were tested for Covid-19, out of them 147 appeared positive after which the number of active cases reached 1,218. The death toll from the virus has mounted to 104 following one more death. During the last 24 hours, most affected patients were reported from Taluka Qasimabad, Latifabad and Hyderabad city, the sources added.

Hyderabad has recorded 6,627 cases so far since the viral infection began nine months ago, whereas 5,306 patients have recovered. As many as 1,193 Covid-19 patients are isolated at homes while 25 patients are being treated at the Civil Hospital, sources informed.

Meanwhile, the Government Girls’ College, Sukkur, was closed for 14 days after 15 students tested positive for Covid-19.

People are largely ignoring safety guidelines set by the government to control the spread of novel coronavirus. Only a few people are seen wearing masks. The doctors fear that the violation of SOPs may lead to rise in the virus cases in the city and the situation could worsen in coming weeks.