Bilawal back from GB after 31-day poll campaign

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan Peopleâ€™s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has returned to Islamabad from Gilgit-Baltistan after his partyâ€™s 31-day election campaign there. Itâ€™s the first time that a national leader has run such a long election campaign in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Though the PPP secured three seats in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections, it emerged as a party bagging the largest share of popular votes.

During his stay in Gilgit-Baltistan from October 20 to November 21, Bilawal held 40 public rallies, corner meetings and door to door campaign in three divisions and 10 districts of Gilgit-Baltistan. Meanwhile, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, spokesman for Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, said the GB Chief Election Commissioner should announce the election results and must not waste timeHe alleged that the GB Election Commission had crossed all limits rigging adding that the result of GB-2 constituency had not been released despite passing of five days.