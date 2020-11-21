Online verification of TVET certificates planned

Islamabad : Considering the importance and swiftness in the process of verification of certificates, the National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) has initiated work on the development of the online verification system of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sector certificates and diplomas.

Chairpersons of the provincial boards of technical education, trade testing boards, other approved qualification awarding bodies in TVET sector and regional director generals of NAVTTC attended the meeting.

NAVTTC executive director Dr. Faheem Mohammad, who chaired the meeting, said the initiative was very important to enhance the quality and credibility of TVET sector in Pakistan and would help improve employment opportunities for Pakistani youth at home and abroad.

"The online system will facilitate Pakistani youth for attestation process and employer in Pakistan and abroad. It will increase the confidence of foreign employers in Pakistani certification system and thus, helping increase remittances. It will also help Pakistani employers hire genuinely skilled youth," he said.