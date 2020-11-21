Nasir beats Bilal to win PSF-KP squash opener

ISLAMABAD: Favourite Nasir Iqbal beat Bilal Zakir 11-2, 11-2, 11-4 in the opening round match of the PSF-KP Satellite Squash Tournament that got under way at the Qamar Zaman Squash Complex in Peshawar on Friday.

Nasir won the match in just 13 minutes. Both men’s and women’s events have a prize money of $1,000 each.

Results: Men’s first round: Farhan Zaman bt Salman Saleem 12-10, 11-7, 11-8; Mohammad Bilal Khan bt Asad Ullah Khan 13-11, 11-9, 3-11, 11-9; Noor Zaman bt Haseeb Taj 11-7, 11-6, 11-7; Zahir Shah bt Abdul Qadir 11-4, 11-6, 11-9; Waqas Mehboob bt Muhammad Farhan Hashmi 11-9, 5-11, 11-5, 11-9; Nasir Iqbal bt Bilal Zakir 11-2, 11-2, 11-4; Zeeshan Zeb bt Naveed Rehman 11-5, 11-2, 11-2; Danish Atlas bt Faizan Khan 11-4, 11-3, 11-5.

Women’s first round: Amna Fayyaz bt Nourena Shams 11-3, 11-2, 11-0; Rushna Mehboob bt Komal Khan 5-11, 14-12, 11-8, 7-11, 11-5; Noorul Huda bt Aiman Shahbaz 13-11, 11-4, 11-7; Zainab Khan bt Muqadas Ashraf 11-9, 8-11, 2-11, 12-10, 11-6; Saima Shaukat bt Hira Aqeel 11-3, 11-3, 11-6; Fehmina Asim bt Nimra Aqeel 9-11, 11-6, 11-7, 13-11; Noorul Ain Ejaz bt Kainat Khan 11-8, 11-9, 11-8; Faiza Zafar bt Sana Bahadur 11-8, 11-3, 11-6.