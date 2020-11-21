Pervaiz Elahi assures students of solving problems

LAHORE:University of Gujrat medical students called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at his residence here Friday and apprised him of their problems.

Students’ delegation included Shadab Aslam, Anwarul Haq, Mariya Nagi and Tehreem Humayun. After listening to the students, Pervaiz Elahi assured them of solving their problems very soon. He termed wrong policies of Shahbaz Sharif behind the problems of Gujrat and Sargodha Universities students and there was no one to care about them. In order to putting on plaques Shahbaz Sharif did not complete homework because of which campuses were on the verge of destructions, Pervaiz said adding presently medical section's 500 students were cursing Shahbaz Sharif.

He said the PML-Q got home work completed for solving their problems; they should not be worried, their problems will be solved on priority basis, he added. The delegation told Pervaiz Elahi that the hostel looked like jungle as insects in the full grown bush were seen in the rooms. Besides, electricity system, clean drinking water and sewerage problems had worsened whereas there was no boundary wall of the girls’ hostel. The students praised Pervaiz Elahi saying that he was their last hope.