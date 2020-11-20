Govt becomes active to stop PDM’s Peshawar rally

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, who is also head of the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) on Thursday said he has requested Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser to summon a meeting of the NA committee to stop the proposed rally of the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in Peshawar.

Speaking at Geo News programme ‘Capital Talk’ hosted by Hamid Mir, Asad Umar said he has requested the NA speaker to summon a meeting of the NA body on coronavirus and try to find out a solution to the problem with thorough consultations. He said such a solution will be advisable that political activities also remain alive and at the same time the safety of people is also ensured. He said the protection of health and employment of the citizens must be the top priorities. Responding to Asad Umar’s statement, the PDM spokesman Mian Iftikhar Hussain the federal government is repeating the mistake of the provincial government as far as handling of political rallies is concerned. He said the PDM will seek permission for the rally and will hold it even if permission is not granted. He said PDM is the organiser of the rally and it is being asked to come for talks by the government, which is inappropriate.

Mian Iftikhar said if the government wants talks then it will have to come and sit with the PDM, not the other way round. He said if someone wants talks then they must approach the PDM, but summoning the opposition for talks is inappropriate. He said the opposition will not attend the speaker’s meeting.