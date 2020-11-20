Pervez Khattak says technical faults on Ziarat Kaka Sahib road to be removed

NOWSHERA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Thursday said the technical faults at the dangerous turns on road to Ziarat Kaka Sahib and would be removed and protective walls erected at the vulnerable points to resolve the issue of accidents. He was speaking to the bereaved members of the families who had lost 10 people in a recent accident when a coach plunged into a gorge. Several people were left injured in the mishap. Pervez Khattak said he had asked Chief Minister Mahmood Khan to extend cash assistance to the affected families and assured them that they would not be abandoned. I have directed the officials to ensure the treatment to the injured, he added. When asked by journalists about the coronavirus second wave situation, he said it was a serious issue and warranted attention. “Prime Minister Imran Khan has postponed all public meetings of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) due to the fast-spreading Covid-19. The opposition should have taken account of the situation and put off rallies as well but that was not done,” he said. The defence minister said he had been disappointed with the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders who, he deplored, had refused to postpone the public meeting scheduled in Peshawar for the 22nd of this month. He said coronavirus was spreading at a fast pace in its second wave and people were getting infected in great numbers. “It is time for the PDM to realise the situation and postpone public gatherings to stem the Covid-19 spread,” he suggested. Pervez Khattak said the result of the recent election in GB had proved that the masses had full trust in the PTI and Prime Minister Imran Khan.