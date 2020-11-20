Three under-19 players get wildcards for Pakistan International Squash

KARACHI: Three under-19 players have got wildcards to play the $10,000 Pakistan International Squash Tournament to be held in Islamabad from December 7-11.

According to details, the organisers have given wildcards to three young players and one of them is Hamza Khan who is to start his international career with this event. And this is fifth event of Zeeshan’s career while Hamza Sharif is playing his career’s second international event.

This is the third international event of the year in Pakistan but it is open only for domestic players.

The draw is of 24 players (8 seeds, 3 wildcards).

Meanwhile, Tayyab Aslam is top seed, Asim Khan second, Farhan Mehboob third, and Amaad Fareed fourth, Farhan Zaman fifth, Danish Atlas Khan sixth, Israr Ahmed seventh, and Zahir Shah eighth.

The next eight players are Waqas Mehboob, Ali Bokhari, Naveed Rehman, Nasir Iqbal, Noor Zaman [U19], Saeed Abdul, M Bilal, and Haris Qasim [U19].